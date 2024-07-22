Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Eastman Kodak Stock Performance

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $450.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.66. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak

Eastman Kodak Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KODK. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 128.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Kodak in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Eastman Kodak by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

Featured Articles

