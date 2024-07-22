Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.
Eastman Kodak Stock Performance
Eastman Kodak stock opened at $5.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $450.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 3.66. Eastman Kodak has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67.
Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eastman Kodak
Eastman Kodak Company Profile
Eastman Kodak Company engages in the provision of hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Print, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.
