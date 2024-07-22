Edgar Zurcher Sells 795 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Edgar Zurcher sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $69,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $703,566.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $91.28.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PriceSmart

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 237.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 30,300.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PriceSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PSMT

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.