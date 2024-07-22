Edgar Zurcher Sells 795 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Edgar Zurcher sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total transaction of $69,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $703,566.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $87.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.82 and a 12 month high of $91.28.
PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on PSMT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.
