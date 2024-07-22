Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 125,351 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 122.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,351 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 120,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $21.04. 10,100,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,990,936. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.