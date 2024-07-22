Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 14,483 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 272.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,794 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 158,157 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 79,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $4,491,000. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

ESE stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.49. The stock had a trading volume of 97,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,077. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $249.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.40%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

