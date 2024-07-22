Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 15,394 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 193.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after buying an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY traded down $2.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.59. The stock had a trading volume of 529,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,637. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.96. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.98 and a 1-year high of $263.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $283.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

