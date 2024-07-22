Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 67,064 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 816.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,064 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KTB. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kontoor Brands

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 4,713 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $341,032.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,824.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Baxter sold 29,212 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $2,089,242.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,756,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of KTB traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 395,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,886. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $631.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.91 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 71.45% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Kontoor Brands

(Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

