Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires 76,798 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 649.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,798 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SYF traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.52. 3,483,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,488. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

