Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 497.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,652 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.06.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,273,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,105. The firm has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

