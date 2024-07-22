Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys 43,181 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.13% of MaxLinear worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MaxLinear by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in MaxLinear by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 65,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MXL traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.06. 940,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,001. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.84. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $95.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.99 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 28.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

