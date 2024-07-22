Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 47,308 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,308 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Popular by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $19,997,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,924,000 after buying an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BPOP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Popular in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Hovde Group lifted their price target on Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Popular from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Popular

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Popular Stock Performance

BPOP stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.20. The stock had a trading volume of 266,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,921. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.18. Popular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $714.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.80%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

