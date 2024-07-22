Edgestream Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 58,690 First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.06% of First Interstate BancSystem as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,021,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,887.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIBK. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.57. 493,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,160. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $20.81 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.82.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $242.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.80 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

