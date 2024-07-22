Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,061 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.05% of United Community Banks worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Community Banks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,552,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,560,000 after buying an additional 274,275 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,553,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,249,000 after buying an additional 556,939 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,777,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,022,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,344,000 after buying an additional 67,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCBI traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,934. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.27.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

UCBI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

