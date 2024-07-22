Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,476,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,383,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $9,398,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Skyline Champion by 15.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SKY traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.78. 243,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.57. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

