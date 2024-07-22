Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 28.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $259,509,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,975,000 after buying an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after buying an additional 57,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,503,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 423 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,372.12, for a total transaction of $580,406.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,229 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,222,055.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. Insiders own 3.54% of the company's stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,319.40.

Shares of FICO traded up $41.38 on Monday, hitting $1,632.17. 155,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,434.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,305.95. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $810.26 and a 1 year high of $1,643.55.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

