Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 23.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,228 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the first quarter worth $1,606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CVB Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 594,901 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CVB Financial by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 611,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at $10,561,570.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 39,910 shares of company stock valued at $638,669. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group lowered shares of CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CVB Financial

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.53. 918,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,271. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.22. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.47.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.93% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.