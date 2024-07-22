Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 28,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 214,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after buying an additional 91,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.03. 702,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.94.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

