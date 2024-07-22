Edgestream Partners L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 444.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,856,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,241.60, for a total transaction of $3,724,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total transaction of $6,302,187.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $26,769,080.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,417.69.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG traded up $18.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,256.14. The stock had a trading volume of 200,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,417. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $802.46 and a 1 year high of $1,369.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,300.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1,214.91.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

