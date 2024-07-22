Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 154.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.40. 5,069,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,795,466. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $49.92. The company has a market cap of $84.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.42.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.