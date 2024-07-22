Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.75 Million in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 50,747 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 80,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $985,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,216,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,293,000 after buying an additional 631,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $36.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.60. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

