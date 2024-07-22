Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $4.27 Million in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,553 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.15% of BancFirst as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 557.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. 51.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis Jay Hannah sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,714 shares in the company, valued at $821,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $900,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,860 over the last 90 days. 33.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BancFirst Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BANF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.99. The stock had a trading volume of 249,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BancFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $79.99 and a 1-year high of $107.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.26. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.04.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. BancFirst had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BANF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

