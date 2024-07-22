Edgestream Partners L.P. Lowers Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of NVR by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NVR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at $490,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of NVR by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total value of $3,793,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Grady Rosier sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,665.63, for a total value of $4,599,378.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,039,236.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock valued at $12,233,609. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NVR stock traded up $212.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8,641.12. The stock had a trading volume of 24,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,422. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5,210.49 and a 12-month high of $8,662.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,655.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7,580.26.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $99.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

