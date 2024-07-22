Edgestream Partners L.P. Makes New $4.05 Million Investment in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,547 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 831.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 46,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 734,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,646,000 after acquiring an additional 118,534 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 856,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,089,000 after acquiring an additional 119,295 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,166,000 after acquiring an additional 93,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Bio-Techne by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 135,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,465,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECH traded up $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.77. 615,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.74 and its 200 day moving average is $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.08. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.79 and a fifty-two week high of $89.83.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $303.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

