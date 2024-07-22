Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 10,002 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $135,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,028.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,028.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

NASDAQ NBIX traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $145.28. 554,610 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,683. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.53 and a 52-week high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

