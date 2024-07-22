Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 28,594 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 84.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,594 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 125.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 329,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 183,450 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 240,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.24. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $41.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.55.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 80.71%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

