Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $3.56 Million Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 119,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,555,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.20% of WesBanco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in WesBanco by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 209,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in WesBanco by 0.9% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 49,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 163,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

WSBC traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.80. 169,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,482. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.84.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. WesBanco had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $225.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group decreased their target price on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

