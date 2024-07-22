Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 86,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System in the first quarter valued at about $2,850,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,955,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 185.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 173,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 112,826 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,025,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter worth $63,152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COLB traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.74. 1,675,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,007. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $473.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.39 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.