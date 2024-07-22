Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and approximately $987,614.14 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001081 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,976,910,855 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

