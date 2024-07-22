EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of EnerSys worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in EnerSys by 867.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,345,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,385,000 after purchasing an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

EnerSys Trading Up 3.0 %

ENS traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.69. 225,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $111.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $910.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

