Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $320.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $305.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $246.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.19.

Equifax stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

