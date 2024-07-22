Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.860-2.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.900. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.86-2.96 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.06.

NYSE ELS traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.73. 1,365,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,578. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

