Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.50 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $30.77 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.31%.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,641,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

