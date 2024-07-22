Evercore ISI Cuts CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $350.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI from $405.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $424.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $377.55.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $304.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.22 billion, a PE ratio of 575.41, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $361.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $326.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $921.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total value of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,091 shares in the company, valued at $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,985,350.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 15,753 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $4,807,027.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,815,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,675 shares of company stock worth $76,931,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

