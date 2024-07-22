Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.94.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exxon Mobil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,519,753,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16,399.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 12,616,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540,435 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 566.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,197,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,319,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,511,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,197,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,523,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 10,221.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,917,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $491,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.