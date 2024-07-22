Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $121.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil traded as low as $114.58 and last traded at $115.31. Approximately 2,924,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,663,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $116.07.

Several other research analysts have also commented on XOM. Barclays cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $454.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.13 and a 200 day moving average of $111.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

