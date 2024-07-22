Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,643.55

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,643.55 and last traded at $1,634.46, with a volume of 31636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,590.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 2.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,434.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,305.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The firm had revenue of $433.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,509,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 861,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,076,268,000 after purchasing an additional 174,397 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,660,000 after purchasing an additional 82,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 152,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,975,000 after purchasing an additional 80,530 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

