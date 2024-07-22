Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Purchased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 1,565.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,944 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.07% of Federal Signal worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Federal Signal by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of FSS stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $95.84. 456,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,043. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.37 and a fifty-two week high of $99.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.51.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $424.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

