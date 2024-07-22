Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $461.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $416.31 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $285.02 and a 12 month high of $442.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $417.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 12.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Ferrari Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.