Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $155.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. William Blair lowered shares of Five Below from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.89.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $77.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.39. Five Below has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $216.18. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

