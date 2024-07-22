Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0594 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $10.83. 16,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $10.85.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.