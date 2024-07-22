FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

FONAR Stock Performance

FONR stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FONAR Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 9.6% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FONAR by 38.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in FONAR by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FONAR during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in FONAR by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,492 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. 50.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.

