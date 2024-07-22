FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
FONAR Stock Performance
FONR stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.19. FONAR has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $24.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.46.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.
FONAR Company Profile
FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medical Equipment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic Services.
