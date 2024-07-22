FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial raised FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The firm has a market cap of $57.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. On average, research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

