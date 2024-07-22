Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $26.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51. Frontier Communications Parent has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $28.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,072,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,777,000 after buying an additional 108,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,415,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,677,000 after buying an additional 92,944 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after buying an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,861,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,191,000 after buying an additional 1,415,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 4,476,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,445,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

