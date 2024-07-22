FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. cut its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,644,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,818 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned approximately 15.77% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $57,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 493,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 438,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,463,000 after acquiring an additional 26,618 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 341,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 340,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 255,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.18. 9,002 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.32 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

