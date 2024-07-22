FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. trimmed its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,094 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,706 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FF. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 53,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 64,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 35,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,728 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FF traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,257. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a market capitalization of $237.63 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.63. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Insider Activity

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.28 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.46%.

In other news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.38 per share, with a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 50,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $231,646.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 95,302 shares of company stock valued at $429,149. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

