Gala (GALA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $86.47 Million

Gala (GALA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Gala token can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. Gala has a total market cap of $938.82 million and approximately $86.47 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gala has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Gala

Gala’s genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 34,962,398,734 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,763,239,373 tokens. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/gogalagames/. The official message board for Gala is blog.gala.games. The official website for Gala is gala.com. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games, operational since 2019, is a blockchain-based platform with the world’s largest gaming node network. It aims to revolutionize the industry with a decentralized gaming economy and user-friendly experience. The native GALA token, an Ethereum-based ERC-20 asset, secures the network, incentivizes developers, and serves as an exchange medium. It’s acquirable through crypto exchanges or by operating a Gala Games Node. Gala was founded by Eric Schiermeyer, a Zynga co-founder, with a vision to empower players using blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

