GATX (GATX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect GATX to post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter. GATX has set its FY24 guidance at $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 7.300-7.700 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

GATX stock opened at $143.26 on Monday. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $151.33. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average of $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

In other GATX news, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,286,314.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.66, for a total value of $670,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,472.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,800 shares of company stock worth $2,056,678. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

