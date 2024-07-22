Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Up 5.6%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) traded up 5.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.21 and last traded at $6.20. 1,128,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,051,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.18.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 383.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772,540 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $21,961,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genius Sports by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,351,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,070,000 after acquiring an additional 919,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

