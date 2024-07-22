Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $39.07

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.07 and last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 723863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.42.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 922,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,724,000 after purchasing an additional 705,438 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 2,956,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,875,000 after purchasing an additional 463,636 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,104,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,746,000 after buying an additional 397,578 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

