Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Down to $162.70

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $162.70, but opened at $157.73. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $162.00, with a volume of 4,243 shares traded.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.11). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $500.56 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $3.8657 per share. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 33.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at about $867,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 163.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 284 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at about $304,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the second quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

