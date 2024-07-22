Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Insider Sells $187,812.00 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) insider John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $187,812.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,361,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of GWRE traded up $3.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 874,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,103.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.72 and its 200-day moving average is $119.99. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.50 and a 52-week high of $145.35.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $240.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.46 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $17,240,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GWRE

Guidewire Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.